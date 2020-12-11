TheStreet
Oracle Gets Faint Praise From Analysts After Earnings Beat

Oracle analysts, assessing its earnings report, say they want to see stronger revenue growth from the software giant.
Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report analysts were cautious in their responses to the software giant's better-than-expected second-quarter results, with a few raising their price targets and most looking for stronger revenue growth.

Shares of the Redwood City, Calif., company at last check were up 1% to $60.10.

For the quarter ended Nov. 30 Oracle reported net income of $2.44 billion, or 80 cents a share, up from $2.31 billion, or 69 cents, in the year-earlier period. The latest adjusted earnings of $1.06 a share beat analysts' consensus forecast of $1 in a survey by FactSet.

Revenue increased 2% to $9.8 billion from $9.61 billion, with the latest figure beating Wall Street's call for $9.77 billion.

Oracle’s largest business segment, cloud services and license support, posted $7.11 billion in revenue, up 4% year over year and beating Wall Street's forecast of $7.05 billion.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who rate the company equal-weight, raised their price target $67 from $62, saying the results showed “strong cloud momentum and outperformance in [operating] margins,” which helped offset weaker-than-expected license sales.

BMO Capital Markets analysts said the results were “yet another quarter of tepid [revenue] growth.”  Oracle, BMO said, “has had a very mixed track record on hitting targets, particularly [revenue]-growth targets”

BMO, which rates the company market perform, raised its price target to $64 from $63.

Looking ahead, Oracle said revenue would climb 2% to 4%, to roughly $10 billion to $10.4 billion, in the period ending in February, Bloomberg quoted Chief Executive Safra Catz saying on a conference call. Analysts in the FactSet survey are calling for $10.04 billion. 

Profit excluding special items will be $1.09 to $1.13, Catz said. Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected $1.10.

Piper Sandler analysts said they were “encouraged to see nominal improvement in overall growth metrics.” But they added that it remains unclear “when the cloud mix could reach a critical mass where revenue growth and [free-cash-flow] margins could begin to materially improve.”

The firm raised its price target to $57 from $50 while affirming a neutral rating.

