Oracle Beats Earnings and Sales Estimates, but Shares Fall

Oracle reported fiscal fourth quarter results that topped analyst estimates, and also declared a quarterly dividend.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - Get Report dropped Tuesday after the the enterprise software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The Austin, Texas-based company reported fourth-quarter, non-GAAP earnings of $1.54 per share on revenue of $11.2 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. Analysts were expecting the company to report adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.02 billion.

Oracle shares were down 2.2% to $79.85 following the release of results after the close on Tuesday. Shares are up 23% year-to-date compared to 13% for the S&P 500.

"The world's two most popular databases are the Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle MySQL," said Oracle founder and current chairman and CTO Larry Ellison in a statement. "While our Oracle Database business as measured by revenue currently dwarfs our MySQL database business -- that is about to change because the latest version of Oracle MySQL has been upgraded."

The company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share to be paid July 29 to share holders of record on July 15.

Cloud services and license support revenues for the quarter rose 8% year-over-year to $7.4 billion, while cloud license and on-premise license revenues rose 9% to $2.1 billion year-over-year.

Operating cash flow rose 21% to a record $15.9 billion over the trailing twelve months.

"Our Q4 performance was absolutely outstanding with total revenue beating guidance by nearly $200 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.24," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Our multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses saw dramatic increases in their already rapid revenue growth rates."

During the quarter, Oracle lost a Supreme Court ruling that overturned a federal appeals court decision in the company's copyright dispute with Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.

