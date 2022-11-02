Pete Najarian is Skeptical of China’s New Inhalable Covid Vaccine (Unusual Options Activity)

On November 2nd’s edition of Rebel’s Edge, Market Rebellion Co-Founders Jon & Pete Najarian talked about the unusual options activity they’ve seen in some of the stocks affected by China’s zero-Covid policy, many of which are seeing bounces today on news from a little-known biotech company, Cansino Inhalable (CASBF) .

China hasn’t approved MRNA vaccines like Moderna, but many hope that this new treatment, which is already being used in Shanghai, will allow China to loosen regulations and reopen businesses.

On the topic of Cansino, Jon said,

“It’s an inhalable treatment for Covid! [...] This stock’s up 80% today, on hopes that they’re going to start taking this vaccine like crazy. I think the people are tired of being locked down Pete, but be careful what you wish for with this inhalable covid vaccine.”

Pete Najarian had a skeptical take on the vaccine, saying,

“Yeah and I’m sure they’ve done a lot of great testing on it Jon. I’m sure they know all the side effects, I mean I have no question about it at all.”

Pete said, with more than a tinge of sarcasm as he speculated on the new treatment. But on the stock side of things, Pete said this is likely a positive for stocks impacted by China’s zero-Covid policy.

“It’s great that they’ve got something, right? They’re using it in Shanghai, that’s fantastic. It will hopefully get some of the re-opening and some of the restrictions kind of loosened up a bit. And I suspect that’s why some of these stocks are popping today.”

One of those stocks, (LVS) , was the target of today’s FREE unusual options activity. Hear the rest of the story from Pete and Jon Najarian, including what contracts the institutions are buying, and how to trade this reopening name, in today’s episode of Rebel’s Edge.