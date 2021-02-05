TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Oatly, Vegan-Food Firm Backed by Jay-Z and Oprah, Mulls IPO

Sweden’s Oatly, backed by Oprah and Jay-Z, hopes to value itself at $10 billion, a media report says. An IPO could happen by May.
Author:
Publish date:

Sweden’s Oatly, a vegan-food and drink producer backed by Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, is contemplating an initial public offering, hoping to value the company at $10 billion, a media report says.

A deal could transpire as soon as May, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg. 

It would be a U.S. listing, though Oatly was previously looking at Hong Kong, too. 

The company last year had a $200 million investment round that included Blackstone Group  (BX) - Get Report in addition to Oprah and Jay-Z, Bloomberg reports.

Oatly was founded in the 1990s by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. 

“Oatly oat milk is a vegan, plant-based milk alternative made from gluten-free oats,” the company says on its website. “It’s pretty simple really. Our oat base is just oats and water. But it’s what we do with those oats and that water that makes Oatly so special.”

Further, “for our U.S. products, we source high-quality, gluten-free oats from farms across the U.S. and Canada that are committed to the highest values of sustainability and renewable farming,” Oatly said.

“Right now, we make and package our products in New Jersey, Minnesota and Connecticut in the U.S., and in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia in Canada. We’re in the process of working on some new facilities as well.”

One of the biggest publicly traded natural-food companies is Hain Celestial  (HAIN) - Get Report

It “has struggled with intense competitive pressures and its own executional missteps,” Morningstar analyst Rebecca Scheuneman wrote last month. 

But “we think Hain’s strategy to turnaround the business is starting to bear fruit,” she said.

Scheuneman pegs fair value for Hain at $31. The shares were trading at last check down 0.8% at $41.10. 

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Weak Jobs Report Boosts Stimulus Bets

5 Things You Should Know About Refundable Tax Credits
Sponsored Story

5 Things You Should Know About Refundable Tax Credits

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Peloton? Let's Check the Charts

When to File Taxes: Should You Always Try to Be Early?
Sponsored Story

When to File Taxes: Should You Always Try to Be Early?

China's Video Games Industry Racked Up US$10.4bn In Sales In Third Quarter As Boom Continues Post-pandemic
STOCKS

Best Gaming Stocks to Buy in 2021: Skillz, Activision Blizzard

High Dividend Income Stocks for an Unstable Market
INVESTING

Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2021

Nikola Lead
INVESTING

Nikola, Qualcomm, Tesla: Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Lead
INVESTING

Activision Tops Earnings Estimates: What Wall Street Is Saying