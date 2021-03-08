TheStreet
Oprah's Meghan and Harry Interview Draws 17M Viewers to CBS

Shares of ViacomCBS traded higher after the network disclosed the ratings from its two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clocked 17.1 million viewers for CBS on Sunday night, according to data from ratings provider Nielsen.

Shares of the New York media and entertainment giant ViacomCBS  (VIAC)  at last check rose 6.7% to $79.

The number of viewers climbed as the two-hour “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” special went on. The tell-all interview drew 16.9 million viewers in the first hour and 17.3 in the second, Nielsen reported.

In the interview, the couple criticized the British royal family for not supporting them in the face of falsehoods being published in British tabloid coverage. 

They told Winfrey of "concerns and conversations" among some members of the royal family "about how dark the skin color of her child would be." 

Prince Harry revealed strained relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Amid the turmoil, Markle told Winfrey that she had considered suicide while living as a royal.

"That's the sad irony of the last four years is I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent," Markle said during the interview aired on prime-time television.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry said, referring to his mother, Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press. She died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Winfrey’s company, Harpo Productions, produced the show, and CBS paid at least $7 million to license the show, according to a report in The New York Times.

