Senate Democrat Budget Resolution: How the $3.5 Trillion Is Being Allocated
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday: Opendoor, Sonos, Micron and Palantir

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Opendoor Technologies, Sonos, Micron Technology, Lordstown Motors and Palantir Technologies.
Author:

Stock futures were mixed Thursday as investors contended with increased risks from the spread of the delta virus variant, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering plans and recent regulatory crackdowns in China.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. Opendoor Technologies - Up 18.2%

Shares of Opendoor Technologies  (OPEN)  surged after the residential real estate platform posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a robust near-term sales outlook. 

In the second quarter, the company acquired 8,494 homes, generated revenue of $1.2 billion, and reported adjusted EBITDA of $25.6 million.

2. Sonos - Up 10.3%

Sonos  (SONO) - Get Report climbed after the producer of high-end speakers reported a surprise swing to fiscal third-quarter net income from a year-earlier loss on 52% higher revenue. 

The company earned 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of 52 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were 27 cents a share.

3. Micron Technology - Down 3%

Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Report slumped after analysts at Morgan Stanley cut their rating on the stock amid a warning that "winter is coming" for the global memory chip sector. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered his rating on the stock by one notch to equal-weight, while slashing his price target by $30 to $75 a share.

4. Lordstown Motors - Up 6.3%

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report shares climbed after the electric vehicle maker said it wasready to start "limited production" of its electric pickup truck in September, with first deliveries early next year. 

The company, which also on Wednesday announced a second-quarter loss, said in a filing last month that it was the subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.

5. Palantir Technologies - Up 7.9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report climbed after the software company beat Wall Street's second-quarter revenue expectations and reiterated long-term guidance. 

Revenue surged to $376 million up 49% from a year ago. U.S. commercial revenue grew 90% year over year.

