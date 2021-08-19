Despegar.com Jumps as Travel to Mexico, Colombia Recovers

Online travel company Despegar narrowed its loss as travel to Mexico and Colombia improved but virus cases in Brazil, Chile and Argentina were headwinds.

Shares of Despegar.com (DESP) - Get Report jumped on Thursday after the online travel company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter net loss as gross bookings increased.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina, company reported an adjusted loss of 32 cents a share, stronger than the consensus analyst estimate on FactSet of a 35-cent loss.

Revenue swung to positive $63.1 million; for the year-earlier quarter the company reported negative revenue of $9.7 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting revenue of $56.6 million in the latest quarter.

"Recovery trends continued, as the overall level of gross bookings reached 44% of pre-pandemic levels," Chief Executive Damian Scokin said in a statement.

Traeger, Specialty Grill Maker, Should Heat Up Soon: Real Money

"This improvement was mostly driven by Mexico and Colombia, with industry air passenger traffic in June reaching 74% and 90% of those posted in second-quarter 2019, respectively,"

At last check Despegar shares were rising 8.5% to $11.89. The shares on Thursday have traded as high as $12.70, up 16%.

Read More: Travel Is Back in the U.S., Global Picture Looks Different

The company said bookings to Brazil, Argentina and Chile showed sharp sequential declines, since the virus resurged in those countries.

Gross bookings for the quarter rose 32% sequentially to $488.9 million. They climbed 64% excluding Brazil and Argentina.

Compared with the pandemic-hammered year-earlier period, gross bookings rose by a factor of nearly 10. They were down 56% from the 2019 prepandemic period.

Mobile bookings accounted for 45% of transactions, a 4-percentage-point increase compared with 2019.

Analysts are expecting the company to continue to trim losses throughout the rest of the year, with third- and fourth-quarter losses estimated at 23 cents and 9 cents a share, respectively.