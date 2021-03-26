TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Online Thrift Store ThredUp Debuts 30% Above Listing Price

Online thrift store ThredUp sold 12 million shares and raised $168 million at an overall valuation of $1.3 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of online thrift store ThredUp  (TDUP) - Get Report jumped on Friday, its first day of trading, debuting at $18.25 a share, 30% above its IPO pricing. 

ThredUp set its listing price at $14 each for 12 million shares. That was the high end of its estimate range range.

At last check the shares were 30% higher at $18.15.

ThredUp raised $168 million at a valuation of about $1.3 billion. 

The company will use the proceeds to expand its business, including adding new categories and investing further in its operating platform and technology, according to its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

ThredUp for 2020 posted a $48 million loss, widened from $38 million for 2019. Revenue rose 14% from a year earlier to $186 million. 

The Oakland, Calif., company said it had 1.2 million active buyers at the end of last year, up 24% from the previous year. ThredUp shoppers on average visited the site six times a month and placed 3.2 orders.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were lead bookrunning managers of the offering while KeyBanc, Wells Fargo, Telsey and others participated in the IPO. 

ThredUp's public debut comes about two months after fellow online resale company Poshmark  (POSH) - Get Report doubled in its debut on the Nasdaq. Since its debut, however, Poshmark has dropped more than 60%. 

Earlier this month, Poshmark forecast first-quarter revenue that missed estimates, prompting several analysts to lower their one-year price targets on the stock.

Shares of Poshmark, Redwood City, Calif., recently were trading 5.4% higher at $40.42.

L Brands, Other Mall Retailer Stocks Rising on March Sales Figures
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers Friday: L Brands, Telos, Magnachip

Egypt's Suez Canal: Blockage Halts Trade Of At Least 6.3 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil Worth US$400 Million
INVESTING

Oil Surges As Ever Given Remains Grounded In Suez After Failed Rescue

RPA software is different from hardware robots, such as robotic arms that can serve drinks at a bar. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
INVESTING

Robotics Firm UiPath Files for IPO After $35B Valuation

Investors Look To Joe Biden As Donald Trump Continues 'sharp Break' From China
MARKETS

Stocks Up on Vaccine Rollout Progress and Oil Prices Rise

Erika Irish Brown Lead
INVESTING

Citigroup Taps Goldman's Erika Irish Brown as Diversity Chief

SPAC Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: SPACs, Oil Prices and Young Investors

Telos Lead
INVESTING

Cybersecurity Firm Telos Jumps on Guidance, Price-Target Rises

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

ViacomCBS Has Fallen 40% in Four Days - Time to Buy the Drop?