Online Consumer Prices Rose in November for 18th Straight Month: Adobe

November’s surge in online consumer prices is the 18th straight month of increases. Apparel prices led the way higher, with a 17.3% jump.

U.S. online consumer prices rose 3.5% in the 12 months through November, according to Adobe, the highest rate since it began tracking the data in 2014.

Clearly inflation is on the march. The government reported that the consumer price index soared 6.2% in the 12 months through October, the biggest gain in more than 30 years. The CPI report due on Friday is expected to show another big gain in November.

As for the Adobe digital price index, November’s surge is the 18th straight month of increases. Eleven of the 18 categories tracked by the index showed increases.

Apparel prices led the way higher, with a 17.3% jump, and grocery prices -- another key category -- gained 3.9%.

“Ongoing supply chain constraints and durable consumer demand have underpinned the record high inflation in e-commerce, with apparel seeing high volumes of out-of-stock messages,” said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe.

“With offline prices surging in the consumer price index, however, it is still cheaper to shop online for categories such as toys, computers and sporting goods.”

Adobe said 25% of U.S. consumer spending now takes place online.

To be sure: Online prices slid 2% in November from October, thanks to holiday discounts, Adobe said.

But overall, inflation is soaring. Even dominant online discount retailer Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report isn’t immune.

Data analytics company Profitero looked at prices of 1,600 of Amazon’s most popular products for October 2020 and October 2021. It found average inflation of 7.5% for the products during that period, The Washington Post reports.