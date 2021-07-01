Robinhood Online Brokerage Files to Go Public

Robinhood files to go public, saying its mission is 'to democratize finance for all.'

The online brokerage Robinhood Markets on Thursday filed to go public, one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HOOD.

The announcement came one day after Robinhood was ordered to pay about $70 million in penalties for systemwide outages and misleading communication and trading practices by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

"Our mission is democratize finance for all," the company said in its filing.

In May, Robinhood said it was rolling out a new platform that would enable users of its trading app to buy into IPOs at their offering prices before they trade on public exchanges.

The company, which has 2,100 full-time employees, said in its filing that it planned to allocate 20% to 35% of its IPO shares to its retail customers.

Robinhood has 18 million net cumulative funded accounts, according to the filing. It has 17.7 million monthly active users as well as $81 billion of assets under its custody. Robinhood said that more than half of its clients are first-time investors.

The company took in $522 million of revenue in the first quarter, quadruple the $128 million of the year-earlier period.

Robinhood earlier this year found itself at the center of the retail trading frenzy as followers of the sub-reddit r/WallStreetBets launched a concerted effort to boost the shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report and force a short squeeze.

The Massachusetts state securities regulator filed a lawsuit against the company, charging Robinhood uses “aggressive tactics” and “gamification” to attract inexperienced investors.

Last year, Alexander Kearns committed suicide after he thought he'd run up massive losses in a Robinhood trading account.

Kearns, 20, was a student at the University of Nebraska. He thought he'd generated losses of more than $730,000. He had not.

Robinhood filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public in March.

Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Vlad Tenev, who now is chief executive, and Baiju Bhatt.