ON Semiconductor Posts Earnings Miss, Puts Plant Up for Sale

ON Semiconductor reports fiscal first-quarter earnings that miss forecasts amid 'challenging' market conditions. The company also is selling its Belgium plant.

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor (ON) - Get Report Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts and said that “challenging” market conditions mean it is accelerating its chipmaking timeline to bolster its long-term margins.

The Phoenix-based semiconductor maker earned $124.3 million, or 30 cents an adjusted share, vs. $222 million, or 53 cents a share, in the comparable year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of 32 cents a share.

Revenue came in at $1.4 billion, matching analysts’ forecasts though slightly below the $1.5 billion it brought in a year ago.

“Our performance in 2019 validates the transforming nature of our business, as we expect to outperform most of our peer group against a backdrop of challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions,” CEO Keith Jackson said in a statement.

“At the same time, “… we are taking substantial measures to expand our margins by making structural changes to our manufacturing footprint, and accelerating the timeline for production at our 300mm fab," Jackson said, adding that the company "... is well positioned to deliver strong near to mid-term performance.”

Based on product booking trends, backlog levels, and estimated turns levels, the company said it now expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of approximately $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion, and non-GAAP gross margin of between 33.7% and 34.7%.

The outlook for the first quarter of 2020 includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of about $19 million to $21 million, the company said.

Separately, ON Semiconductor said it is exploring the sale of its automotive components manufacturing plant in Oudenaarde, Belgium. The plant supports its low-, medium- and high-voltage analog CMOS and BCD technologies.

Shares of ON Semiconductor ended the trading day Friday down 3.3% at $23.15.