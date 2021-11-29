Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
What Does Omicron Mean for the Market? Technical & Fundamental Analysis
What Does Omicron Mean for the Market? Technical & Fundamental Analysis
Publish date:

Ackman: Omicron May Be Bullish for Stocks; El-Erian Less Sanguine

'While it is too early to have definitive data, early reported data suggest omicron virus causes mild to moderate symptoms,' Bill Ackman says.
Author:

While stocks tumbled Friday on news of the omicron Covid variant, omicron could end up helping stocks, hedge fund legend Bill Ackman said Sunday, presaging Monday’s market activity.

A thought,” he tweeted. “While it is too early to have definitive data, early reported data suggest that the omicron virus causes ‘mild to moderate’ symptoms (less severity) and is more transmissible. If this turns out to be true, this is bullish not bearish for markets.”

He later added that the bullishness doesn’t apply to bonds. “I should have said: bullish for the equity market, bearish for the bond market,” wrote Ackman, chief executive of Pershing Square Capital Management.

After falling more than 2% Friday, the S&P 500 rebounded 1.6% Monday, to 4,669. And after falling 17 basis points Friday, the 10-year Treasury note recovered 5 basis points Monday to 1.53%.

At the same time, the renowned money manager/economist Mohamed El-Erian isn’t quite so sanguine about omicron’s implications.

“First, some governments are shutting down their borders,” he noted on CNBC. “Markets have to navigate uncertainty not just with the variant, but with governments’ reaction to the variant.”

Also, omicron “will make inflation worse,” El-Erian said. Consumer prices soared 6.2% in the 12 months through October, the biggest increase in more than 30 years.

“Inflation isn’t a demand problem, it’s a supply problem,” he said. 

“In countries with zero Covid policies, like China and other parts of Asia, we can expect ports to shut down again. That’s going to have an impact on supply chains.”

