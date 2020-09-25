Okta, Splunk and Anaplan: Midday Tech Stock Movers

Stocks rose Friday as tech shares rallied, and as investors evaluated news of a possible U.S. stimulus package.

Here are some of the biggest tech movers for Friday, Sept. 25.

Okta

Shares of Okta (OKTA) - Get Report rose 5% to $214.72 on Friday. The cloud software company announced that Susan St. Ledger, a veteran of Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report and Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report, would join Okta's executive management team as president of worldwide field operations. Shares of Okta have risen 80% year to date.

Splunk

Shares of Splunk rose 4% to $182.94 on Friday after Baird analyst initiated coverage of the big data company with an outperform rating and $240 price target, praising Splunk's "cloud momentum, its continued leadership in security, and investments the company has made in IT Operations/observability."

Anaplan

Shares of Anaplan (PLAN) - Get Report rose 4.7% to $61.88 on Friday, having rallied around 30% overall since its second quarter earnings report revealed a smaller-than-expected loss and robust forward-looking guidance. Earlier this week, Anaplan and Google announced a partnership that will integrate Anaplan's enterprise software in Google Cloud.

Micron

Shares of Micron (MU) - Get Report fell ahead of its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report expected Sept. 29. On average, Wall Street analysts are expecting non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents, and total sales of $5.9 billion.

Eventbrite

Shares of Eventbrite fell 4% to $10.26 on Friday. Last week, Eventbrite said that paid ticketing trends were improving month over month, but that paid business was still down 65% on an annual basis as of August.