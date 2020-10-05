Oil Prices Surge on Trump COVID Improvement, Stimulus Optimism

Global oil prices surged higher Monday, lifting U.S. crude closer to $40 per barrel, as investors extended bets on fresh stimulus from Washington and reacted to positive news on the health of President Donald Trump.

Crude prices were also supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, which tumbled 0.4% against a basket of six global currencies to trade at 93.45 as news of the President's reportedly improving condition, as well as a volley of Tweets from his current office at the Water Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, boosted global stocks.

Further upside moves were attributed to an ongoing strike in Norway, which has shuttered at least four oil and gas fields Monday and threatens to close several more after workers walked away from wage hike talks over the weekend.

"U.S. and Brent crude both bounced following the biggest weekly drop since June as the market focus on an apparent improvement in the health of the US president than rising supply from Libya and concerns about a sustained recovery in consumption," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "The current range bound trading behaviour highlights a market that remains torn between short-term weakness against the expectations for a recovery, the timing of which, however, continues to be delayed."

WTI futures contracts for November delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, were seen $2 higher at $39.05 each in early New York trading, clawing back nearly all of the contract's downside moves on Friday following news of the President's coronavirus infection.

Brent contracts for December delivery, which are used to price the majority of global transactions, were seen $1.77 higher at $42.04 each.

Demand concerns, however, remain embedded in most crude markets, and are likely to remain so until lawmakers in Washington reach an agreement on stimulus for the world's biggest economy.

Last week, the U.S. energy department said domestic crude inventories fell by 2 million barrels over the week ending September 25, to around 492.4 million, but noted that gasoline stocks -- which are more sensitive to near-term energy demand -- rose by 700,000 barrels are remain more than 1% higher than their five-year average as Americans spend notably less time behind the wheel during the business and travel restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.