Marathon Oil, Occidental Pete Lead Oil Majors Lower as Prices Plunge

Marathon Oil and other major oil companies tumble in the face of an oil price war and as demand tumbles.

Marathon Oil (MRO) - Get Report was down 30% to $4.76 in premarket trading Monday and other oil companies wilted as crude prices fell when negotiations between OPEC and Russia broke down and Saudi Arabia launched a price war and vowed to boost production to lift market share.

The dispute inflicted additional punishment on markets that have been brutally battered by weakening demand from the continued spread of the coronavirus.

West Texas Intermediate Crude was down 22.4% to $32.04 a barrel and Brent crude prices were off 21.3% to $35.62 a barrel.

The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) - Get Report was tumbling 16.6% to $35.44 before the market open.

Other oil companies that were suffering included Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, down 14.1% to $41, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, down 12.4% to $83.53, and ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get Report was down 23% to $34.90.

In addition, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report, was down 34.7% to $17.55, Williams Cos. (WMB) - Get Report fell 8.3% to $16, Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Get Report wsas down 8.2% to $17.75, and Baker Hughes (BKR) was down 16% to $13.50.