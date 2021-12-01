Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These Key Factors, Says Portfolio Manager
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These Key Factors, Says Portfolio Manager
Publish date:

Global Oil Prices May Double by '23 Even as EV Adoption Rises

JPMorgan suggests oil reaches $150 a barrel by 2023, even as EV adoption grows at a more than 30% compounded annual rate.
Author:

Oil prices could more than double over the next two years even as EV adoption rises.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, may hit $125 a barrel in 2022 and $150 a barrel in 2023, a report by JPMorgan Chase suggests. Brent futures contracts were trading at about $71.50 per barrel at last check. 

The reason for the potential price jump is that OPEC doesn't have nearly enough reserves to tamp down prices, according to JPMorgan's Christyan Malek.

"They don't have the barrels. It's a mirage," Maylek told CNN this week.

U.S. retail gasoline prices have steadily climbed in 2021, peaking at an average price of nearly $3.50 per gallon at the end of November, according to Ycharts

TheStreet Recommends

At the same time, electric-vehicle adoption is rising. Most of the world's largest and most advanced economies have committed to phasing out internal combustion cars completely in the coming decades. 

Recent research suggests a compound annual growth rate of 33.6% for the electric- vehicle market between 2020 and 2027. Meticulous Research expects the global electric vehicle market to reach $2.495 trillion by 2027. 

The global car market size in 2021 is $3.6 trillion, according to some estimates

On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, the largest U.S. oil company, said it planned to boost spending on low-carbon projects as part of its wider investment strategy through 2027. 

Exxon said it would meet its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by between 15% and 20% -- from 2016 levels -- by the end of this year, nearly four years ahead of its prior forecast.

Exxon shares at last check were up 3% at $61.66. 

Bristol-Myers Gears Up for Earnings as Activist Investor Looms
INVESTING
BMY

Bristol Myers Represents Attractive Opportunity, BofA Says

Workers are seen at the installation site of reactor pressure vessel of the No.5 unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast Fujian Province, in January 2018. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

Commonwealth Fusion Raises More Than $1.8 Billion in Nuclear Fission Funding Round

Toys 'R' Us CEO on the Holidays, Doing Battle With Amazon
INVESTING
M

Toys R Us To Attempt Another Mall Comeback With New Flagship Store

Box Inc. Lead
INVESTING
BOX

Box Inc. Stock Soars as Analysts Boost Price Targets on Earnings Beat

Harman Presses Move Into Wearables, Announces NBA Partnership
INVESTING
SRAD

Sportradar Jumps on New Sports Gambling Data Deal With PointsBet

PVH Q2 Profit Beats Street Estimates, Hilfiger Helps Lift Top Line
INVESTING
GIII

Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Parent G-III Stock Jumps After Q3 Report

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
MARKETS
MRKPFE

Merck Stock Gains After FDA Panel Backs Covid Pill Treatment Approval

Joe Biden Extends Investment Ban On Firms Washington Says Are Linked To China's Military
INVESTING

Biden Reportedly Plans to Further Restrict Travel to U.S.