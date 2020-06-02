Oil Prices Extend Rally Amid Reports of Early OPEC Meeting That Could Extend Production Cuts

WTI crude prices have more than tripled over the past six week as a combination of OPEC production cuts, increased demand visibility and a weaker U.S. dollar continue to drive markets higher.

Global oil prices extended their month-long rally Tuesday, lifting Brent crude to within touching distance of $40 per barrel, as OPEC leaders reportedly lay the ground work for an extension of their production cut agreement later this week.

OPEC member countries, along with allies such as Russia, were set to meet next week in Vienna to discuss their recently-agreed output limits which were designed to remove around 9.7 million barrels of oil from the market each day.

The meeting could be brought forward to later this week, however, amid data suggesting compliance with the cuts among member states is hovering at around 77%. And with major global economies slowing recovery from their coronavrius troughs -- and China seeing factory activity rise to the highest levels of the year -- OPEC members are confident that deeper, or extended cuts can be absorbed by the market.

"The big question is whether OPEC+ will continue with the current deal, and so reduce cuts from 9.7MMbbls/d to 7.7MMbbls/d from July, or extend current cuts for several more months," said ING's head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson. "Russia will be the key obstacle in any extension, and they are unlikely to agree on any extension which goes beyond a couple of months."

WTI contracts for July delivery were marked $1.04 higher from their Monday close in New York and changing hands at $36.48 per barrel while Brent contracts for August, the new global benchmark, were seen $1.15 higher at $39.47 per barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute will publish its estimate of domestic crude stocks later today, following data from Genscape that suggests inventory levels at the key delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell to 54.3 million barrels.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commitments of Traders report, which details the change in positions by money managers in the commodities markets for the week ending on May 26, showed the largest 'net long' positions in WTI crude since September 2018.