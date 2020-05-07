Oil Prices Climb Higher as China Trade Data Boosts Demand and U.S. Crude Glut Shows Signs of Easing

Energy Department data shows the slowest weekly increase in crude stocks since mid-March, while China posts a surprise 3.5% increase in global exports.

Global oil prices extended gains Thursday after stronger-than-expected China trade data boosted bets on renewed demand and the Energy Department tallied only a modest increase in domestic crude stockpiles.

China factories roared back to life in April, just as much of the world was shutting down amid the global coronavirus pandemic, allowing for a surprise 3.5% increase in exports that lifted its overall trade surplus to $45.3 billion. Oil imports into the world's largest energy market also increased to around 9.84 million barrels per day, and have averaged 10.11 million barrels per day for the first four months of the year, a 1.7% gain from the same period in 2019.

The figures followed data from the Energy Information Administration which showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks of 4.6 million barrels, including only a modest increase in stocks at the key delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

With U.S. producers cutting production, and the Texas Railroad Commission killing the idea of output quotas earlier this week, storage facilities are starting to show modest declines in overall volumes, allowing for speculators to step back into the futures market without fear of being stuck with unwanted crude when contracts expire next month.

"The OPEC+ output cuts combined with supply losses in the US and some demand recovery has been helping to narrow the acute supply gap witnessed for the April month,' noted ING's head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson.

Front-month WTI futures contracts for June delivery, the new benchmark for U.S. prices, were last seen $2.42 higher from their Wednesday close in New York and changing hands at $26.41 per barrel, the highest since April 3.

Brent futures for July delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked $1.82 higher at $31.54 per barrel, the highest since mid April.

Oil prices collapsed last month, with U.S. crude briefly trading in negative territory for the first time in history, as investors worried over the lack of domestic storage for surplus crude amid the ongoing slump in world demand.

Prices were also pressured by a move from the United States Oil Fund USO, the world's biggest oil ETF, to sell its entire portfolio of WTI futures contracts for June delivery over a four day period.

Last Friday, oil services group Baker Hughes said U.S. drillers pulled 206 rigs from operation in April, to the lowest levels in nearly four years, capping a one-month period during which some 35% of capacity has been taken offline amid signals of a cliff-edge decline in global demand.

The International Energy Agency, in fact, has forecast the steepest decline in global demand on record as the coronavirus pandemic shutters the world economy.

That followed last week's agreement among OPEC member states, as well as non-member allies such as Russia, to cut their collective production by 9.7 million barrels per day, with the U.S., Canada and Brazil contributing 3.7 million barrels per day.