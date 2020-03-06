Oil Prices Plunge as OPEC Fails to Reach Agreement With Russia on Deeper Production Cuts

Oil prices fell more than 6% Friday after OPEC leaders reportedly failed to reach an agreement with Russia to deepen a pact on production cuts.

Global oil prices plunged to multi-year lows Friday after OPEC leaders failed to reach an agreement to deepen production cuts after Russia refused to cooperate with plans that would have removed more around 3 million barrels from the market each day.

OPEC agreed Thursday in Vienna to reduce output by a further 1.5 million barrels per day, a level that equals around 1.5% of global demand, as long as Russia and other non-member states supported the proposal

The cartel Friday, however, made no mention of rolling over the existing output agreement from 2016, which withholds around 1.7 million barrels per day from the market and is set to expire at the end of the month, but rather noted producers would "continue to stablize markets".

Brent crude futures contracts for May delivery, the global benchmark, were last see seen $3.46 lower from their Thursday close in New York and trading at $46.53 per barrel, while WTI contracts for April were seen $3.29 lower at $42.61 per barrel.