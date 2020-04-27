Oil Extends Declines, US Crude Falls Below $13 a Barrel, as Global Storage Evaporates

With global storage capacity hitting historic limits, and crude speculators shaken from last week's negative close, futures prices are extending declines in early Monday trading.

Global oil prices extended declines Monday, pulling U.S. crude back below $14 a barrel, as investors continue to fret over the lack of domestic storage for surplus crude amid the ongoing collapse in world demand.

The U.S. Energy Department said last week that domestic crude inventories rose to just under 520 million barrels, a 15 million barrel increase and just 15 million from the all-time peak of July 2017. Storage capacity, meanwhile, is nearing its historic limit, with inventory levels in the main U.S. delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, essentially hitting their 77 million barrel capacity.

The lack of space for un-needed crude has primed investors for a repeat of last week's historic oil market moves, which saw front-month futures contracts trade in negative territory as speculators paid to sell their crude rather than take physical delivery. And with the airline industry shuttered amid travel restrictions and lockdowns, and factory activity slumping the most on record this month, there is little to suggest that buyers will find profitable destinations for crude in the coming weeks.

"Speculators are looking for lockdowns across to the world to be eased soon and a view that low prices will trigger voluntary -- and more likely involuntary -- shut-ins via bankruptcies across the US shale oil patch," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "That belief however was not shared by the stock market as the market cap in 16 independent oil and gas producers jumped by 7% last week".

"Something has to give and that will be the key battle over the coming weeks," he added.

Front-month WTI futures contracts -- the new benchmark for U.S. prices that would have owners taking delivery of crude in June -- were last seen $2.91 lower from their Friday close in New York and changing hands at $14.03 per barrel after hitting a session-low $13.89 in early European trading.

Brent futures for June delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked 88 cents lower at $20.56 per barrel after briefly trading as low as $15.98 last week, the weakest since 1999.

Last Friday, oil services group Baker Hughes said U.S. drillers pulled 246 rigs from operation in April, the biggest decline since January 2015 and capping a one-month period during which some 35% of capacity has been taken offline amid signals of a cliff-edge decline in global demand.

The International Energy Agency, in fact, has forecast the steepest decline in global demand on record as the coronavirus pandemic shutters the world economy.

That followed last week's agreement among OPEC member states, as well as non-member allies such as Russia, to cut their collective production by 9.7 million barrels per day, with the U.S., Canada and Brazil contributing 3.7 million barrels per day.