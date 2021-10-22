October 22, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: American Express, Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell, Intel
Earnings Recap: American Express, Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell, Intel
Publish date:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Slumps; Dry-Eye Drug Misses Trial Endpoint

Ocular Therapeutix shares lost a third of their market value after the biopharma's candidate for dry-eye disease missed its key endpoint.
Author:

Ocular Therapeutix  (OCUL) - Get Ocular Therapeutix Inc Report shares lost more than a third of their market value on Friday after the biopharma focused on diseases of the eye said that a drug candidate to treat dry-eye disease did not meet its primary endpoint in a clinical trial.

At last check the stock was off 35% at $7.05. Shares have traded on Friday at a 52-week low of $6.95, down 36% from Thursday.

The Phase 2 U.S.-based trial was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of two formulations of the drug, OTX-CSI. The primary endpoint was increased tear production after 12 weeks.

The company, based in Bedford, Mass., said that no serious adverse events occurred. The drug was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

TheStreet Recommends

"While we are disappointed by these results, demonstrating clinical benefit in patients with dry eye disease remains a significant unmet need and we will continue to review the data for additional information that may inform future development of this program,” President and Chief Executive Antony Mattessich said in a statement.

"We look forward to our anticipated Phase 2 top-line read out for OTX-DED for the short-term treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In addition, we expect to provide updates on other pipeline programs being developed to treat glaucoma and wet age-related macular degeneration."

Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, dextenza, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a corticosteroid designed to treat inflammation and pain following eye surgery and itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Stock Traders New York Stock Exchange Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Mixed as Powell Cautions on Inflation, Taper Plan on Track

WeWork Boom Continues as Startup Raises $760 Million of New Funding
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Friday: WeWork, Cleveland-Cliffs, American Express

Carvana
INVESTING

Carvana Drops; Complaints Against Car Retailer Reportedly at Issue

Beyond Meat Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Beyond Meat Stock? Not So Fast.

TheStreet_HeroImage_0821 (1)
Sponsored Story

Retirement Is More Than a Solid Financial Plan

Seagate Technology
INVESTING

Seagate Shares Rise on Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P 500 Slide As Fed Chair Powell Cautions on Inflation, Says Taper Plans 'On Track'

23andMe Lead
INVESTING

23andMe Stock Drops on Plan to Buy Health Platform Lemonaid