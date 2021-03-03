TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ocugen Jumps After Vaccine Candidate Found 81% Effective

Ocugen jumped after an interim analysis of a clinical trial showed its coronavirus-vaccine candidate provided strong protection against COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

Ocugen  (OCGN) - Get Report shares spiked Wednesday after the eye-drug developer said its partner from India, Bharat Biotech, reported that in an interim analysis of a clinical trial, their coronavirus-vaccine candidate provided strong protection against COVID-19. 

The ongoing Phase 3 study of their vaccine candidate, Covaxin, demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of 81%, Ocugen said.

Shares of Ocugen at last check jumped 35% to $13.01.

"These results, which in part suggest significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging UK variant, represent an additional step towards outlining the regulatory pathway for [emergency use authorization] and approval in the U.S.," Shankar Musunuri, co-founder, chairman and chief executive of Ocugen, said in a statement.

In December, Hyderabad-based vaccine producer Bharat Biotech unveiled a partnership with Ocugen, Malvern, Pa., to develop Covaxin for the U.S. market.

“Today’s results from the interim analysis of Bharat Biotech’s Phase 3 trial of Covaxin mark a milestone in the development of another critical vaccine option for the U.S. market," Bruce Forrest, a physician who sits on the vaccine scientific advisory board of Ocugen, said.

Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, even though efficacy data from its late-stage trial was awaited. 

Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella said Covaxin has also shown “significant immunogenicity” against emerging variants, Bloomberg reported. 

The Phase 3 trial that enrolled 25,800 participants aged 18 to 98 “was a challenging task for us,” Ella said. 

The interim analysis was based on 43 cases, of which 36 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group against seven cases seen in a set injected with Covaxin.

Jim Cramer Expects Growth From FedEx
INVESTING

FedEx Rolls Out Plans to Be Carbon Neutral by 2040

Roku Lead
INVESTING

Roku Upgraded by KeyBanc Following Acquisition of Nielsen's Video Ad Business

Wedbush Backs Zynga on Mobile Strategy, Forecasts Sales Over $1B
INVESTING

Zynga Buys Echtra, Maker of 'Diablo,' 'Torchlight' Game Series

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 9
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Portnoy 'BUZZ', Cathie Wood, Rocket, Stock Market Wednesday

Michaels Lead
INVESTING

Michaels Agree $5 Billion 'Go-Private' Deal With Apollo Global

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fluctuate on Weak Private Payrolls Report, Climbing Bond Yields

Las Vegas Sands: Unlocking Value Could Be a REIT Idea
INVESTING

Las Vegas Sands Sells Vegas Properties for $6.25 Billion

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's Electric Gold, Bonds and Biotech