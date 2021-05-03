5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Ocugen, Domino's, BioNTech

Ocugen, Domino's Pizza, Meredith, CarMax and BioNTech are five top gainers for Monday.

Stocks were trading higher Monday as investors bet on a strong U.S. recovery.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Monday:

1. Ocugen | Increase 15%

Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Report was climbing after the biopharma said that a new study found its coronavirus-vaccine candidate was potentially effective against the Brazil variant of COVID-19.

The company said the Brazilian variant contains the E484K mutation that was found in New York.

2. Domino's Pizza | Increase 2.4%

Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report were rising after the fast-food chain operator said that it had entered into a $1 billon accelerated-share-repurchase agreement with Barclays.

Under the terms, it would pay the bank $1 billion cash for about two million shares.

3. Meredith | Increase 5.4%

Meredith (MDP) - Get Report shares rose after the publisher said it would sell its broadcast TV stations to Gray Television (GTN) - Get Report for $2.7 billion cash.

The company said it would now focus on its national media group, which includes magazines such as People and Better Homes & Gardens.

4. CarMax | Increase 2.9%

Shares of CarMax (KMX) - Get Report advanced after Evercore ISI added the used-car retailer to its Tactical Outperform List.

Last month, CarMax reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter profit but topped Wall Street estimates. Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 rose 4% to $5.16 billion from $4.96 billion in the year-ago period.

5. BioNTech | Increase 9.6%

BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report jumped after the European Union's drug regulator said it was evaluating the company's two-shot coronavirus vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report for use in children between the ages 12 to 15.

Shares broke another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week, according to Bloomberg.