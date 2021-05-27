Occidental Rises as Goldman Upgrades on Valuation, Debt Profile

Following its purchase of Anadarko, Occidental's debt profile may not be as unmanageable as many assume, Goldman says, upgrading the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report jumped Thursday after analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on valuation compared with peers and on an improving debt profile.

The stock's weakness since Occidental unveiled the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in April 2019 has been holding it back against peers.

"Given our bullish commodity-price expectations in 2021/22, we believe OXY should benefit from free-cash-flow-driven net debt reduction," said analyst Neil Mehta.

The analyst notes that OXY shares have underperformed the (XOP) - Get Report oil ETF by 4% year to date.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum at last check were up 2.1% at $25.83. Goldman's Mehta affirmed a price target of $31 a share.

The company's debt obligations following its $55 billion purchase of Anadarko in 2019 have pressured the stock. Goldman sees the potential for Occidental to reduce net debt to $20 billion by the end of 2022.

Occidental's net debt was $34 billion at the end of 2020.

"We see a combination of higher prices for OXY’s basic chemical business, specifically caustic soda and PVC," Mehta said. "Disruptions on the Gulf Coast in 1Q and strong US/China demand will likely keep prices elevated in the near-medium term."

Goldman sees potential for "favorable earnings revision" thanks to Brent crude prices rallying to $70 per barrel. Brent was trading at $69.15 Thursday afternoon.

Goldman also lauded the company's low carbon operations, noting that it is one of a few fossil fuel companies with a plan for reducing emissions to nearly zero by 2050.

"This is a potential differentiator for OXY and we believe greater confidence/management color on economics can lead to a narrower discount that would otherwise be applied for a weaker balance sheet," Mehta said.