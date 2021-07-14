Oatly Falls as Spruce Point Is Said to Take Short Position

Oatly (OTLY) - Get Report shares fell on Wednesday after Spruce Point Capital Management reportedly said it had taken a short position, questioning the alternative-food company accounting and marketing.

A report from CNBC said the New York investment firm questioned Oatly's accounting practices. And Spruce Point said the company misled consumers and investors about its sustainability activities.

Spruce alleges that Oatly, known for its oat milk, omitted or manipulated important facts in its prospectus and a June investor presentation. The company will never be profitable, Spruce predicted.

“We don’t think any of this is in the narrative at the moment,” Spruce Chief Investment Officer Ben Axler told CNBC. “We think this is a strong sell, and the stock price could be 70% overvalued.”

The stock of the Malmo, Sweden, company, recently traded at $21.13, down 5.8%. It has slumped 30% in the past month.

Oatly went public in May. Its backers included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz and private-equity titan Blackstone. (BX) - Get Report

Oatly shares surged 19% in their first-day of trading May 20. The IPO raised $1.43 billion in new capital and generated a valuation of $10 billion for the company, which also makes vegan food. It trades on the Nasdaq stock market.

Founded in 1994, Oatly claims to be the “world’s original and largest oat milk company.” Oatly has focused on using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University to turn fiber-rich oats into liquid food.

In its prospectus, Oatly reported a $60 million net loss on $421 million revenue for 2020.