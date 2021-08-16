Oatly Stock Rises on Strong Revenue Guidance

Oatly expects revenue of $690 million for the year, ahead of analyst expectations.

Shares of Oatly Group (OTLY) - Get Report were higher after the oat-milk and vegan-food producer reported second-quarter results that missed estimates but forecast full-year revenue that beat expectations.

The Swedish company reported a net loss of 11 cents a share while analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a net loss of 10 cents a share. Revenue of $146.2 million was just shy of the consensus estimate of $147 million.

Revenue was in line with the company's expectations and reflected "broad-based growth across geographies and sales channels despite certain COVID-19 and startup-related manufacturing headwinds," Chief Executive Toni Petersson said in a statement.

For the fiscal year, the company expects revenue to jump more than 64% to more than $690 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $682 million for the year.

American depositary receipts of Oatly at last check were 1.7% higher at $17.15. The stock touched a 52-week low $16.70 on Friday. The 52-week high is $29, set in mid-June.

Oatly debuted on Nasdaq in mid-May via an IPO that raised $1.43 billion in new capital and generated a valuation of $10 billion.

How to Trade PayPal and Applied Materials: Real Money's Carolyn Boroden

Founded in 1994, Oatly says it's the world’s largest oat-milk company. Oatly has focused on using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University to turn fiber-rich oats into liquid food.

In July, the company fell after Spruce Point Capital Management reportedly said it had taken a short position, questioning the company's accounting and marketing.

A report from CNBC said the New York investment firm questioned Oatly's accounting practices. And Spruce Point said the company misled consumers and investors about its sustainability activities.

A spokesperson for Oatly has told CNN that Spruce Capital is "making false and misleading claims."

"This short seller stands to financially benefit from a decline in Oatly's stock price caused by these false reports," the spokesperson told the news service. "Oatly rejects all these false claims by the short seller and stands behind all activities and financial reporting."