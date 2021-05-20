TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Oatly Soars in First Day of Trading on Investor Enthusiasm

Oatly's backers include celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Starbucks' Howard Schultz and private-equity giant Blackstone.
Author:
Publish date:

Oatly (OTLY) - Get Report shares surged in their first-day of trading Thursday amid investor enthusiasm for the Swedish oat milk maker whose investors include Oprah Winfrey and private-equity giant Blackstone  (BX) - Get Report.

The stock recently traded at $21.14, up 24.32% from the initial public offering price of $17, but down from the opening of $22.12.

The IPO raised $1.43 billion in new capital and generated a valuation of $10 billion for the company, which also makes vegan food. It trades on the Nasdaq stock market.

Founded in 1994, Oatly claims to be the “world’s original and largest oat milk company.” Oatly has focused on using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University to turn fiber-rich oats into liquid food.

Also backed by Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Report founder Howard Schultz, Oatly is an exclusive oat milk provider to Starbucks in the U.S. and China. Other investors include music mogul Jay-Z, Chinese conglomerate China Resources and Belgium-based private equity firm Verlinvest.

In its prospectus, Oatly reported a $60 million net loss on $421 million revenue for 2020, compared with a loss of $36 million on revenue of $204 million during the previous year.

In July, the company secured $200 million in new capital from investors, valuing the company at about $2 billion in the round

Oatly and its lead underwriters, which include Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Credit Suisse, are hopeful Oatly’s IPO will be more successful than other recent public offerings due to its status as a consumer name rather than a technology company, according to reports.

Tags
terms:
IPOsFood & Drink
Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
INVESTING

Sunrun Jumps on Ford Alliance for Electric F-150 Pickup Truck

NTSB Says Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Crash Tied to Human Error
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Iovance, Virgin Galactic

grocery delivery sh
Sponsored Story

TurboTax Tax Tips for Gig Economy Workers with Multiple Jobs

Virgin Galactic to Launch First Listed Space-Tourism Business
INVESTING

How to Trade Virgin Galactic as Shares Launch Higher on New Flight

Health Food Start-up Wholly Moly Aims To Shake Up The Chinese Diet, Swapping Rice For American Wholemeal Oats
INVESTING

Oatly Group IPO Is Priced at $17 a Share, Raises $1.43 Billion

Dogecoin
INVESTING

Dogecoin Recovers Losses on Yet Another Elon Musk Tweet

Premature Fed Pullback Fears Spike Before Inflation Data Deluge
MARKETS

Stocks Rebound as Jobless Claims Fall to Pandemic Low; Nasdaq Up 1.5%

SolarEdge, Amarin, STMicroelectronics: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

SolarEdge Heats Up on Goldman Sachs Upgrade to Buy