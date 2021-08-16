Premarket Movers Monday: CureVac, UWM Holdings, Oatly, Sesen Bio

Stock futures declined Monday with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping from record highs as investors looked ahead to further guidance from the Federal Reserve on how close it might be to tapering stimulus.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. Oatly Group | Up 1.8%

Sharers of Oatly Group (OTLY) - Get Report climbed after the alternative-food company provided better-than-expected guidance.

The company also increased oat base capacity at its Ogden, Utah, facility "to support an acceleration in consumer demand."

2. CureVac | Up 8.8%

CureVac (CVAC) - Get Report shares rose after the biopharmaceutical company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report reported positive preclinical data related to the immune responses and protective efficacy of CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, and second-generation vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that can lead to COVID-19, in non-human primates.

3. UWM Holdings | Down 7.4%

Shares of UWM Holdings (UWMC) - Get Report fell after the residential mortgage company missed Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

The company reported $59.2 billion in loan originations, up 90% from a year ago. Net income came to $138.7 million.

4. Sesen Bio | Down 22.3%

Sesen Bio (SESN) - Get Report shares tumbled after the Food and Drug Administration determined that it could not approve a biologics license application for the biotech company's bladder cancer drug Vicineum.

The company said it plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the next steps that are needed before the application may be approved.

5. Sonos| Up 9.3%

Shares of Sonos (SONO) - Get Report jumped after a U.S. trade judge ruled that Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google infringed five patents belonging to the producer of high-end speakers that concern smart speakers and related technology, Reuters reported.

The decision could lead to an import ban.

