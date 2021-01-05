TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

NYSE U-Turns on China Telecom Delisting Threat, Shares Surge

China Mobile and China Unicom shares surged higher Tuesday after the New York Stock Exchange scrapped plans to delist three China-based telecoms companies with alleged ties to the military.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Stock Exchange has retreated from plans to de-list three China-based telecom companies, sending share surging in early Tuesday trading.

China Mobile Ltd.  (CHL) - Get Report, China Telecom Corp  (CHA) - Get Report and China Unicom (Hong Kong)  (CHU) - Get Report had been slated for removal from the Big Board by January 11 following an Executive Order from President Donald Trump in November that banned investments by U.S. citizens into 35 companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military. 

However, in a brief statement late Monday, the NYSE said that "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities" the three stocks will remain listed, sending shares sharply higher in Hong Kong, where the bulk of them are traded, as well as in pre-market trading here in the United States.

China Mobile shares were marked 10.2% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $29.60 each, while China Unicom shares surged 13.8% to $6.26 each. China Telecom shares were marked 1.5% lower in pre-market to suggest a starting price of $25.66 each.

The NYSE U-turn underscores, to some degree, the regulatory risks imbedded in China-based stocks amid a crackdown on anti-competitive practices in the tech sector -- including Jack Ma's Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report -- by authorities in Beijing and the impact of years of trade and security tensions between the Trump administration and the government of President Xi Jinping. 

However, with President Elect Joe Biden likely to take a less confrontational approach to trade relations with China, possibly even removing some tariffs on goods that have been in place since 2017, the NYSE's interpretation of Trump's Executive Order could suggest an expected thawing of tensions in the months ahead.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Turn Lower Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Offs; COVID Surge, Lockdowns Hit Sentiment

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Reiterated at Sell as Analyst Sees Waning Subscriber Growth

Micron Lead
INVESTING

Micron Technology Shares Jump After Double Upgrade From Citigroup

Social Security Lead
RETIREMENT

Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Plan Changes for 2021

luxury home NYC sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Much a Luxury Property Costs in the Largest U.S. Cities

10 Tax Tidbits You Should Know Before Filing Your Tax Return
Sponsored Story

The W-4 Form Changed in Major Ways — Here's What's Different

emergency tow accident sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Why You Might Want to Beef Up Your Emergency Fund

Ron Paul 'Surprised' With His Followers Resounding Pick of Bitcoin Over Gold
INVESTING

Bitcoin at $146,000? JPMorgan Thinks So