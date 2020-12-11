New York City to Shut Indoor Dining Amid Coronavirus Spike

Due to a spike in New York City coronavirus cases, the city's restaurants will cease indoor dining starting Monday.

Indoor restaurant dining in New York City's five boroughs will cease starting Monday, due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the ban would help stop a second wave of infections from overtaking the city's burdened healthcare system. New York City reported 11,000 confirmed infections on Thursday.

"Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC's density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk," the governor tweeted Friday. "Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will continue."

The city has seen an increase in the percentage of positive infections, with the four-week average figure at 4.22% at last check. The city has averaged 1,111 covid-19 hospitalizations and 118 deaths over the past seven days.

But many dining establishments have said that indoor dining is key to their ability to survive through the winter months when outdoor dining isn't feasible.

“Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ, especially if it is not coupled with financial relief,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said in a statement on Monday, according to The New York Times.

Late Thursday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended the approval of a covid vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report.

Pfizer's vaccine was approved in the U.K. earlier this month and went into use this week.

Initial responses have shown the vaccine carries some side effects, including pain at the injection point, fatigue, and aches. In at least two cases, people with allergies had severe responses, according to published reports.