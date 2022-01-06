Skip to main content
Join AAP
Subscribe
Cryptocurrency Selloff: What You Need to Know Thursday
Cryptocurrency Selloff: What You Need to Know Thursday

NY Times Will Reportedly Buy The Athletic for $550 Million

The Athletic has about 1.2 million subscribers, which will help the Times reach its own target of 10 million subscribers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Times  (NYT) - Get New York Times Company Class A Report reportedly has agreed to purchase sports news web site The Athletic a for about $550 million.

The news originally came from The Information, which cited a source with knowledge of the situation. 

The purchase price represents an increase from The Athletic's valuation of about $500 million in its latest funding round in January, according to Axios.

The Athletic had about 1.2 million paying subscribers as of November, according to Bloomberg. That will help The Times reach its lofty target of 10 million subscribers for 2025. It had 8.3 million subscribers for digital and print combined as of Sept. 30.

The Athletic, which began in 2016, has said it doesn’t foresee turning a profit until 2023. So The Times may want to raise its subscription price. The Athletic currently offers subscriptions for $7.99 a month or $2.99 a month on an annual basis.

TheStreet Recommends

The company reportedly had previous merger talks with The Times and Axios in the past. The Athletic has raised $140 million in five funding rounds. 

It has brought in some well-known writers, such as baseball correspondent Ken Rosenthal and basketball commentator Shams Charania.

The Athletic co-founders Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann will stay with the publication, according to Axios.

Mather, famously told the New York Times in 2017 that, “We will wait every local paper out and let them continuously bleed, until we are the last ones standing. We will suck them dry of their best talent at every moment.” 

He subsequently offered an apology.

Sports Illustrated’s The Spun offered a sampling of Twitter reaction to the reported acquisition.

Tags
terms:
Sports & BusinessMedia
Target Employee Lead
INVESTING
TGTDISULTA

Target Beats Walmart, Best Buy in Holiday In-Person Visits

Dogecoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
AMCGME

AMC 'On Track' to Accept Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, CEO Says

NYSE Trader Lead
STOCKS
SPX

Stocks Mixed as Tech Climbs Following Fed-Triggered Rout

Cadillac Celestiq Lead
INVESTING
GMTSLA

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

Nas Lead
INVESTING

Get Ur Self A Nas NFT

BarbieBalmainNFT Lead
LIFESTYLE
MAT

Barbie And Balmain Are Auctioning Off Three NFTs

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
INVESTING
COIN

Coinbase Lifted to Buy; Bank of America Sees New Revenue Streams

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
INVESTING
TSLANFLXAMD

Tech Stock Rout: Hedge Funds Sell the Most in 10 Years