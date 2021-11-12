Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
TECHNOLOGY
Earnings Recap: Chegg, NXP Semiconductors, Clorox, Simon Property Group
NXP Semiconductors Target Raised at Bank of America on Auto Strength

NXP Semiconductors garnered a target-price rise, to $255 from $240, from B of A, which reiterated its buy rating and top auto-sector-pick designation.
NXP Semiconductors  (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report garnered a target-price increase, to $255 from $240, from Bank of America, which reiterated its buy rating and top auto-sector-pick designation for the Dutch company.

At NXPI's analyst day Wednesday, “management presented a compelling vision of growth in automotive and secure edge that can deliver best-in-class 2021-2024 compound annualized sales growth of 8%-12%,” Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya wrote in a commentary.

That compares to trailing three-year compound annualized sales growth of 5.4%, he said.

The stock recently traded at $217.84, down 0.6%. It has surged 17% in the past month and 50% in the past 12 months amid the global chip shortage. The S&P 500 has gained 7% and 30% during those periods.

Arya said, “Bears will complain about:

“1) Aggressive sales growth targets. [But]we think they’re achievable, given that half the business is tied to autos.

“[And autos] are in front of solid unit/pricing/content tailwinds with importantly low capital intensity--only 6% to 8% vs. 12% to 35% for some other auto-levered semis exposed to similar trends).

“2) Muted leverage targets, with a mid-point of 56.5% gross margin/34% earnings before interest and taxes/25% free cash flow margin by 2024 indicating no improvement from current levels.

“But we sense some level of conservatism, since current margins are at the higher end of 2018 analyst day targets, even though sales growth was at the lower end.

“Second, we highlight NXI's plan to return 100% of free cash flow, about $11 billion over three years, or a 6.3% implied FCF yield at the current market cap.”

