TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming Joining S&P 500

Xerox Holdings, Flowerserve among companies being removed from benchmark index effective March 22.
Author:
Publish date:

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced changes to the S&P 500 index after the bell Friday that will see four companies added and four others removed from the benchmark, effective March 22.

NXP Semiconductors NV  (NXPI) - Get Report ,Penn National Gaming  (PENN) - Get Report, Generac Holdings  (GNRC) - Get Report and Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Report will all move to the S&P 500.

They will replace Flowserve Corp.  (FLS) - Get Report, Green Realty Corp.  (SLG) - Get Report, Xerox Holdings Corp.  (XRX) - Get Report and Vontier Corp.  (VNT) .

In addition, S&P 500 components Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Report, T-Mobile US Inc.  (TMUS) - Get Report and Linde plc  (LIN) - Get Report, will replace Allstate Corp.  (ALL) - Get Report, Kinder Morgan  (KMI) - Get Report and Schlumberger NV  (SLB) - Get Report in the S&P 100 index. The replaced companies will remain in the S&P 500 index. 

Shares of NXP Semiconductors rose $11.38, or 6.2% to $194.85 in after-hours trading. Penn National Gaming shares gained $8.03, or 6.15%, to $138.50. Generac rose $13.50, or 4.1%, to $342.80. Caesars Entertainment gained $4.28, or 4.25%, to $104.90. 

Among the companies being removed, Flowserve edged up 28 cents, or 0.7%, to $41.68. SL Green Realty fell 0.97, or 1.25%, to $76.79. Xerox Holdings slipped 23 cents or 0.85%, to $26.68. Vontier fell 32 cents, or 1%, to $30.76.

All of the changes take place effective March 22, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. 

The changes were the first since Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report joined the index in December. Shares of the company closed Friday at $693.73, just below where they stood before becoming an S&P 500 component. 

Linde Plc is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club

Denny’s CEO John Miller Expects 2014 Momentum to Continue This Year
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: L Brands, Nordstrom, Denny's

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Close at Records, Nasdaq Falls as Yields Rise

Marvell on Pace for Highest Close Since 2006 Thanks to Microsoft Partnership
INVESTING

Technology Stocks Spotlight: Marvell Rises High

Is Your Car Registration Deductible?
Sponsored Story

Is Your Car Registration Deductible?

How Do I File Back Tax Returns?
Sponsored Story

How Do I File Back Tax Returns?

Red Flags for IRS Audit
Sponsored Story

Top 4 Red Flags That Trigger an IRS Audit

Peloton Stock Spikes on Report of Planned New, Cheaper Exercise Machines
INVESTING

Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades: Peloton, Bumble, Tesla

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Union Drive in Alabama Is Backed by Sen. Marco Rubio