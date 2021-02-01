TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

NXP Reports Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings and Sales, But Shares Slip

NXP's profit totaled $320 million, or $1.08 per share, ahead of analyst estimates of $0.89 a share.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors  (NXPI) - Get Report fell Monday, even after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter.

Net income totaled $320 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $123 million, or 40 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for EPS of 89 cents a share.

NXP registered revenue of $2.51 billion, rising 9% from $2.30 billion last year and topping the analyst consensus of $2.46 billion.

NXP shares recently traded at traded at $167.01, down 2.64% after hours. They climbed 6.89% during the regular session Monday, and have jumped 46% over the last six months.

“During the first half of the year, NXP was faced with the unprecedented shut down of our customers in most end markets and geographies because of the global pandemic,” Chief Executive Kurt Sievers said in a statement.

“As we entered the second half of 2020, and our customers began to re-open, NXP experienced a very robust rebound in demand, which we anticipate continuing throughout 2021. In the fourth quarter, … we experienced especially strong trends in the automotive and mobile end markets."

Further, “Notwithstanding a tumultuous 2020, revenue associated with key strategic growth areas accelerated throughout the year,” Sievers said.

Morningstar analyst Brian Colello rates the company with a narrow moat. “NXP Semiconductors is the largest supplier of semiconductors for the automotive market and a significant force in the analog and micro-components markets generally,” he wrote last year.

“We believe the firm has a durable position in the automotive, industrial, and communications infrastructure markets due to a combination of switching costs and intangible assets," wrote Colello.

Cirrus Logic Shares Take Off on Earnings, Revenue Beat
INVESTING

Cirrus Logic Lower, Even as Profit and Revenue Beat Estimates

What Is Ed Sheeran's Net Worth?
INVESTING

Warner Music Group Climbs as Revenue Tops Estimates

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

iShares Silver Trust, Virgin Galactic, Viela Bio: 5 Stock Gainers for Monday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Higher as Retail Trading Frenzy Ebbs, Nasdaq Jumps 2.6%

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 10
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Market Is Dominated by Regulatory Risk Monday

First Solar, NetApp, Gilead Could Profit Most on Trump's Tax Plan
INVESTING

First Solar Pares Losses as Silver Price Concerns Weigh on Stock

WallStreetBets Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: WallStreetBets and Stocks

Moderna
STOCKS

Moderna Slides as Bank of America Cuts to Underperform on Valuation