TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Nvidia Higher as Raymond James Eyes Enterprise Rebound, New Chip

Nvidia rose after Raymond James upgraded the graphics-chip maker to strong buy from outperform and raised its price target to $750 from $700.
Author:
Publish date:

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the graphics-chip maker to strong buy from outperform and raised its price target to $750 from $700.

“Our call is not really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time,” Raymond James analyst Chris Caso wrote in a commentary.

Caso also downgraded Intel  (INTC) - Get Report to underperform from market perform.

Regarding Nvidia, “Our call today rather is meant to express our conviction in both the short and long term. In the short term, we think results will be more dependent on supply than demand given widespread shortages. And we do expect incremental supply to become available as the year progresses.”

Further, “we think improvement in enterprise, driven by a return to the office as well as the A10 launch, could drive better data-center growth in the second half of the year, which is important for the stock,” Caso said.

Nvidia recently traded at $625.16, up 2.3%, and has gained 8% over the past six months.

“Our longer-term conviction is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots on goal than anyone else in our coverage, and their success in [artificial intelligence] has earned them a permanent seat at the table in both hyperscale and enterprise computing.”

Nvidia said Monday that it is offering its first server microprocessors, a move that will further heat up its rivalry with Intel.

“Intel’s stock has risen of late due to optimism that new leadership from their very capable new CEO will allow them to turn around their manufacturing issues and return to their former dominance,” he said. 

“Our underperform rating reflects not just the risk that Intel won’t reach that goal, but also the pain they will likely endure in pursuit of that goal.”

Intel recently traded at $63.82, down 0.6%.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla Is Still the EV King

Retail shopping
INVESTING

March Retail Sales Soar, Jobless Claims Slide As US Recovery Takes Hold

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING

ARK Innovation's Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake, Adds Coinbase on Debut

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductor Watchlist: Nvidia Challenges Intel and AMD

Tilray CEO: IPO Marks the Mainstreaming of Cannabis Industry
INVESTING

Tilray Climbs as Aphria Holders Approve Merger

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher on Bank Earnings, Jobs Boost, Soaring Retail Sales

Coach's Earnings Bag, Disney Numbers and Jim Cramer Packs Up UPS
INVESTING

Tapestry Appoints Kahn Coach CEO and Brand President

3 Ridiculously Simple Reasons American Eagle Is a Winner, Despite Stock Rout
INVESTING

American Eagle Outfitters Price Targets Raised by Several Analysts