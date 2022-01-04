Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Nvidia's 'Remarkable' Quarter Justifies Stock's High Multiple, Jim Cramer Says
Nvidia Unveils Its Most Powerful  Gaming Chip Ahead of CES

Nvidia is slated to begin sale of its newest entry level GeForce RTX 3050 later this month, with plans to unveil its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at a later date.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nvidia's  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report popular RTX graphics card will be available in a desktop near you soon as the company announced the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as it gears up for the annual Consumer Electronics Show.

The company, whose RTX computer cards designed for gaming, artificial intelligence, and graphical design are among the most sought-after products in the industry, introduced the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and a low-cost version, RTX 3050, which promises to help PCs run the latest games, during its virtual presentation Tuesday at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Vegas.

Tech Specs for Nvidia's NEW GPU

The RT 3090 Ti graphics card will include 24 GB of GDDR6X running at 21 Gbps, which is the same amount of VRAM as its RTX 3090 model, but with a nearly 7.7% faster memory clock. 

The improved memory clock allows for greater performance for 4K gaming and AI tasks, according to The Verge

While Nvidia teased the RTX 3090 Ti Tuesday, the company also announced the RTX 3050, its newest entry-level GPU .

That GPU will go on sale on January 27 with a starting price of $249. 

Nvidia's Gaming Sector Grows

Nvidia generates the bulk of its revenue from sales of its Graphic Processor Units. The company's gaming segment saw a 42% jump in its most recent quarter, bringing in $3.22 billion. 

The company's data center business, which now accounts for 41% of revenue, saw a 55% increase to $2.94 billion in the quarter. 

"NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics with ray tracing and AI, and is the ideal upgrade for the large, growing market of gamers and creators, as well as designers and professionals building home workstations," founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in the company's third quarter release. 

