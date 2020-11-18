TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Nvidia Shows Volatility After-Hours Despite Q3 Beat

Nvidia easily topped analyst earnings and revenue expectations for fiscal Q3 while guiding for Q4 revenue above estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report were volatile after hours Wednesday despite the chipmaker reporting October (fiscal third quarter) results that topped analyst estimates for the period. 

TheStreet is live-blogging Nvidia's Oct. quarter earnings report and call. Please join us!

The Santa Clara-based company reported third quarter revenue of $4.73 billion, a 57% year over year increase, with earnings per share of $2.91. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting Nvidia to report revenue of $4.41 billion on earnings of $2.57 per share. 

“NVIDIA is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in a statement. “The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU provides our largest-ever generational leap and demand is overwhelming. NVIDIA RTX has made ray tracing the new standard in gaming."

Shares were down 0.2% to $535.95 after-hours Wednesday at last check. 

The company's gaming chip segment, its largest business, reported revenue of $2.27 billion, up 37% year over year. Wall Street had been expecting revenue in the segment to rise 24% year over year to $2.06 billion in the October quarter.

Nvidia said that the gaming segment's performance reflected higher sales across desktop and notebook gaming GPUs, with desktop sales getting a boost from the launch of its GeForce RTX 30 series chip.

Nvidia is expecting fourth quarter revenue of $4.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, which is ahead of analyst expectations of $4.42 billion. 

On Monday, the company was the subject of a bullish note from Susquehanna, which raised its price target to $610 from $560 per share. 

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Ends Lower as Virus Spikes - NYC Schools Shutting

Pfizer Upgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Get the Pfizer Vaccine

cramer-today-thumb-1118
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on What Boeing, Pfizer, 'Craven Level of Politics' Mean for Markets Wednesday

24 432 Park Avenue New York city sh
INVESTING

NY City Closes Public Schools; 300,000 Students Back to Remote Learning

Southwest Plane
INVESTING

Southwest Sends Furlough Warnings to 403 Workers

Google Fights Accusations of Gender-Based Pay Discrimination
INVESTING

Google Expands Pay App With Bank Accounts and Debit Card

Elon Musk and Tesla
INVESTING

Tesla Price Target Raised By Morgan Stanley After S&P 500 Inclusion

General Motors Laughs at Tesla By Creating This 'Super Cruise' Feature on a Cadillac
CARS

GM Launches OnStar Auto Insurance Services Platform