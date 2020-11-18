Nvidia Shows Volatility After-Hours Despite Q3 Beat

Nvidia easily topped analyst earnings and revenue expectations for fiscal Q3 while guiding for Q4 revenue above estimates.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report were volatile after hours Wednesday despite the chipmaker reporting October (fiscal third quarter) results that topped analyst estimates for the period.

TheStreet is live-blogging Nvidia's Oct. quarter earnings report and call. Please join us!

The Santa Clara-based company reported third quarter revenue of $4.73 billion, a 57% year over year increase, with earnings per share of $2.91. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting Nvidia to report revenue of $4.41 billion on earnings of $2.57 per share.

“NVIDIA is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in a statement. “The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU provides our largest-ever generational leap and demand is overwhelming. NVIDIA RTX has made ray tracing the new standard in gaming."

Shares were down 0.2% to $535.95 after-hours Wednesday at last check.

The company's gaming chip segment, its largest business, reported revenue of $2.27 billion, up 37% year over year. Wall Street had been expecting revenue in the segment to rise 24% year over year to $2.06 billion in the October quarter.

Nvidia said that the gaming segment's performance reflected higher sales across desktop and notebook gaming GPUs, with desktop sales getting a boost from the launch of its GeForce RTX 30 series chip.

Nvidia is expecting fourth quarter revenue of $4.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, which is ahead of analyst expectations of $4.42 billion.

On Monday, the company was the subject of a bullish note from Susquehanna, which raised its price target to $610 from $560 per share.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.