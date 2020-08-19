Nvidia Falls Despite Strong Quarterly Results

Nvidia was able to top analysts' July quarter earnings and revenue estimates thanks to gains in its data center and gaming segments.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report were falling after hours Thursday as the company's strong run this year may be outweighing its healthy July quarter earnings results.

TheStreet is live blogging Nvidia's earnings report and call with analysts. Please join us!

The semiconductor maker reported second quarter revenue of $3.87 billion on earnings of $2.18 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting the company to report revenue of $3.65 billion on earnings of $1.98 per share.

Despite the strong quarter, Nvidia shares were down 0.9% after hours on Wednesday to $481.26. Share have more than doubled so far this year.

“Growth in GeForce gaming accelerated as gamers increasingly immerse themselves in realistic virtual worlds created by NVIDIA RTX ray tracing and AI," CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

For the current October quarter, the company expects revenue of $4.4 billion compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion.

July quarter gaming revenue rose 26% year over year to $1.65 billion. Estimates for the company's gaming segment, which accounts for over 40% of its overall revenue, was for an increase to $1.41 billion.

The company's data center segment saw a 167% jump year over year to $1.75 billion thanks to its recent acquisition of Mellanox Technologies. Analysts were expecting a 162% year over year jump to $1.71 billion.

Revenue from its automotive segment was down 47% year over year to $111 million, which is still ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 53% decline to $99 million.

And professional visualization (workstation GPU) revenue fell 30% year over year to $203 million, missing a $301 million consensus.

“Despite the pandemic’s impact on our professional visualization and automotive platforms, we are well positioned to grow, as gaming, AI, cloud computing and autonomous machines drive the next industrial revolution around the world,” Huang said.

Earlier this week, Nvidia surpassed its record intraday high of $496.39. It closed Wednesday's session down 1% to $485.54.