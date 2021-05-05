TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Nvidia Initiated Outperform as Baird Sees AI Dominance

'Nvidia is poised to dominate [artificial intelligence] computing, the most transformational technology,' Baird said, initiating the stock at outperform.
Author:
Publish date:

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiated coverage of the semiconductor superstar with an outperform rating and $800 price target.

“Nvidia is poised to dominate [artificial intelligence] computing, the most transformational technology of our era,” he wrote in a commentary.

“Nvidia's data-center revenue has grown to nearly 30% of Intel's  (INTC) - Get Report DCG Platform revenue in just a few years.”

The barriers to entry into Nvidia's businesses are “the highest and longest-lasting within the semiconductor industry,” Gerra said.

He cited “the very large [research and development] spending requirements of Nvidia's ultra-complex architectures, second-to-none software ecosystem, and expanding platform solutions.”

Nvidia recently traded at $586.91, up 2.2%. It has gained 5% in the past three months amid the global chip shortage.

The stock fell on April 19 after Oliver Dowden, the U.K.'s secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said regulators were intervening in the semiconductor company's proposed acquisition of Arm Ltd.

The British government is looking at the Santa Clara, Calif., company's proposed $40 billion purchase of the British chip designer from Softbank Group SFTBY due to national security concern.

Also last month, Raymond James upgraded the graphics-chip maker to strong buy from outperform and raised its price target to $750 from $700.

“Our call is not really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time,” wrote Raymond James analyst Chris Caso.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.

tslive-th-0505
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Dogecoin, Yellen, Honest Company, GM

Alteryx Lead
INVESTING

Alteryx Rises After Posting Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Jim Cramer on T-Mobile CEO John Legere: He's Always Selling!
INVESTING

T-Mobile Shares Jump After Solid Earnings, Robust 2021 Subscriber Outlook

Lyft Ridership So Far This Year Already Passes All of 2016
INVESTING

Lyft Shares Gain on Better-Than-Expected Results and Outlook

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

GM Blasts Earnings Forecasts, Repeats 2021 Profit Guidance; Shares Surge

IAC Tops Earnings Estimates Despite Match Group Disappointing Outlook
INVESTING

Match Group Rises on Hot Post-COVID Earnings Outlook

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and Nasdaq Bounces Back After Tech Selloff

5 Facebook achinthamb : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Facebook Panel Upholds Trump's Ban From Network