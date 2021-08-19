5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Macy's, Nvidia, Sonoma Pharma and Kohl's

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Macy's, Kohl's, Bath & Body Works and Nvidia are five top gainers for Thursday.

Stocks traded mixed Thursday but were gaining momentum after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals | Increase 79.7%

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) - Get Report skyrocketed after the wound-care-product maker said it had launched two new dental products.

OroGenix oral-hygiene rinse is the company's second dental product in the U.S. Sonoma also launched Microdacyn oral care in Switzerland.

2. Macy's | Increase 16%

Macy's (M) - Get Report shares rose after the department store operated posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit outlook while reinstating its dividend as post-pandemic shoppers shifted spending from online retailers to brick-and-mortar stalwarts.

3. Kohl's | Increase 6.6%

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report jumped after blasting by Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts, while boosting its full-year profit guidance.

Revenue rose 38.5% to $4.447 billion, topping estimates of $4.02 billion.

Earnings came to $2.48 a share, beating the consensus forecast of $1.21 a share.

4. Bath & Body Works | Increase 7.8%

Bath & Body Works shares (BBWI) - Get Report climbed after the soap, candle and sanitizer retailer impressed analysts with its strong second-quarter earnings.

The company also forecast third-quarter earnings per share between 55 cents and 60 cents, excluding one-time costs related to the spinoff of Victoria's Secret.

5. Nvidia | Increase 6.5%

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rosde Thursday after the largest U.S. semiconductor maker by market value issued an upbeat forecast for the fiscal third quarter even as the market for chip supplies remains tight.

