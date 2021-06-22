Nvidia Shares Gain on Raymond James Upgrade, Price Target Boost

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso calls Nvidia is "the semi company best positioned for growth over the long term”.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares moved higher Tuesday after analysts at Raymond James lifted their rating on the chipmaker to a 'strong buy' rating and boosted their price target to $900.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso, noting he is “convinced that datacenter has begun to re-accelerate due to hyperscale digestion, a resumption of enterprise activity and rising virtualization”, matched Bank of America's Wall Street-high price target with the $150 increase and rating upgrade, adding that he doesn't see any "credible threats" to the group's dominance in Artificial Intelligence markets.

Nvidia said last month that current quarter sales should rise to $6.3 billion, with around $400 million from the CMP product line -- which is only used by cryptocurrency miners -- and more increases from gaming sales, but the mining industry's regulatory risk following a renewed crackdown from China has partially clouded the robust outlook.

The company also said it plans to make headway in its planned acquisition of fellow semiconductor company Arm Ltd, which is facing scrutiny both in the U.S. and abroad.

Nvidia shares were marked 0.3% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $739.44 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 42%.

Last week, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya raised his price target on Nvidia to $900, arguing that "rising AI adoption, expanding use case across cloud, enterprise, edge and telecommunications can help NVDA double its content and triple its data center sales over the next few years."



