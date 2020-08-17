Nvidia Set to Hit All-Time High - What Wall Street's Saying

Nvidia is scheduled to report is quarterly results on Wednesday, and the stock is climbing ahead of its release.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report surpassed its record high Monday in premarket trading as several analysts raised their price targets of the chipmaker ahead of its scheduled earnings release on Wednesday.

TheStreet will be live blogging Nvidia's second-quarter earnings after the close on August 19. Please check our home page then for more details.

Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $3.65 billion on earnings of $1.97 per share.

Nvidia shares were rising 2.6% to $474.50 in premarket trading Monday.

Separately, Nvidia has reportedly entered into exclusive talks to buy British chipmaker ARM from Softbank for up to 40 billion pounds ($52.4 billion), according to The Evening Standard. A deal could be reached by the end of the summer, the paper said.

Here is what Wall Street analysts were saying:

Wells Fargo (Maintains overweight rating, PT raised to $510 from $430)

"While we think mixed / negative cloud demand data points warrant some caution into the company’s upcoming earnings release, and it is admittedly hard to guess what the good enough will be in terms of results / guide upside, we don’t foresee anything that will disrupt our thesis that NVIDIA appears to be one of the best positioned multifaceted long-term secular growth stories in semis."

- Aaron Rakers

Oppenheimer (Maintains outperform rating, PT raised to $500 from $400)

"Given the introduction of new solutions like Tegra for the auto market, we expect NVDA's PC dependence to diminish somewhat. We see several sustained structural tailwinds driving sustained outsized top-line growth: gaming, datacenter/ AI accelerators, and autonomous vehicles."

- Rick Schafer

Wedbush (Maintains outperform rating, PT raised to $500 from $420)

"NVDA reports August 19th after market close. We expect solid results and a strong guide as key end markets either appear to have remained robust (AI), or to have accelerated (gaming) over the course of Q2. Gaming - Ancillary data points (e.g., Samsung's commentary on GDDR demand) and our checks suggest PC gaming demand picked up substantially in CQ2. We view NVDA as the primary beneficiary of this trend with new GPUs in FQ3 likely to further stimulate demand. Net, we see no reason to change our optimistic forward numbers."

- Matt Bryson

Credit Suisse (Maintains outperform rating, PT $425 unchanged)

"We expect upside from: (1) Gaming (40% of Rev) NB growth heightened from COVID lockdowns and extending into F3Q, echoed by supply chain (Pegatron/Quanta), and (2) Datacenter (46% of Rev) q/q rev acceleration."

-John Pitzer

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.