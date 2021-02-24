TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Nvidia Climbs on Earnings Beat, Strong Revenue Outlook

Nvidia topped analysts earnings and revenue expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report rose after-hours Wednesday after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter results that topped analyst estimates for both earnings and revenues for the period. 

TheStreet is live-blogging Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report. Please join us!

The Santa Clara, Calif. company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share on record quarterly revenue of $5 billion, up 61% from a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.81 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion. 

"Q4 was another record quarter, capping a breakout year for NVIDIA’s computing platforms,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our pioneering work in accelerated computing has led to gaming becoming the world’s most popular entertainment."

Nvidia shares were up 2.9% to $596.50 after hours after closing the session up 2.5%.

For the current fiscal first quarter, Nvidia expects revenue to be about $5.3 billion compared to analyst expectations of $4.49 billion. 

Earlier this month, federal regulators reportedly opened an investigation into the semiconductor company's $40-billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. after several tech giants voiced their opposition to the deal.

The news followed the filing of a complaint by several big tech companies, including Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report, and Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report, asking antitrust officials to intervene in the acquisition.

Nvidia said in its fourth-quarter report that it was making "good progress" toward acquiring Arm, which Nvidia says "will create enormous new opportunities for the entire ecosystem."

Nvidia will pay a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share on March 31 to shareholders of record on March 10. 

Nvidia, Alphabet and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Joby Aviation Lead
INVESTING

Electric-Air-Taxi Firm Joby to Go Public Via Reinvent SPAC

Billionaire Charlie Munger Bets Big on This Dividend Growth Stock
INVESTING

Berkshire's Munger Rips Robinhood for 'Gambling Services'

GameStop is under siege.
INVESTING

GameStop More Than Doubles In Late Day Trading

Elon Musk Wants Tesla Private But Electric Car Rival Fisker Wants to Go Public
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Fisker, PRA Health, Upwork

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Closes at Record as Powell Again Says Economy Needs Support

U.S. Federal Reserve Lead
INVESTING

Federal Reserve Payment System Disrupted

Spirit Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Spirit Announces Non-Stop Flights From Milwaukee to Vegas, LA and Orlando

Overstock Introduces Car Shopping Site With Anonymous Haggling Feature
INVESTING

Overstock Drops Even After Earnings Exceed Estimates