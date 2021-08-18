Nvidia Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report is heading into its July-quarter earnings report up nearly 50% on the year, buoyed by investor expectations that the chip behemoth will continue to benefit from strong graphics-processing-unit (GPU) demand among gamers and cloud giants.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is that the Santa Clara, Calif., company will report fiscal-second-quarter revenue of $6.33 billion (up 64% annually) and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.02 (up 87%).

Nvidia typically shares quarterly sales guidance in its report. The company's fiscal-third-quarter revenue consensus is currently $6.57 billion, which implies 39% annual growth.

Real Money's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, will be breaking down Nvidia's report, which is due after the bell on Wednesday, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern.

4:42 PM ET: Nvidia on the ARM deal:

"We are working through the regulatory process for our pending acquisition of Arm Ltd. Although some Arm licensees have expressed concerns or objected to the transaction, and discussions with regulators are taking longer than initially thought, we are confident in the deal and that regulators should recognize the benefits of the acquisition to Arm, its licensees, and the industry."

4:41 PM ET: Regarding its Data Center segment, Nvidia notes both sales of compute products (GPUs/servers) and networking products (Mellanox) rose Q/Q, with sales to hyperscalers leading the way.

4:38 PM ET: Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin was 66.7% -- up from 66.2% in FQ1 and 66% a year ago, and slightly above guidance of 66.5%. GAAP GM was 64.8%.

For FQ3, Nvidia is guiding for a non-GAAP GM of 67% and a GAAP GM of 65.2%.

4:36 PM ET: Also: Nvidia says in its CFO commentary that over 80% of the quarter's Ampere-architecture gaming GPU sales involved GPUs featuring Ethereum hash-rate limiters.

4:33 PM ET: Markets are likely pleased that CMP sales had nothing to do with Nvidia's revenue beat, given worries about the sustainability of crypto-related demand. Shares are now close to unchanged after hours.

4:31 PM ET: Of note: The "OEM and Other" segment, which among things covers non-gaming PC GPUs, posted revenue of $409M. That's up 25% Q/Q and 180% Y/Y, but below a $463M consensus.

Nvidia adds that sales of its CMP GPUs, which target crypto miners, accounted for $266M of this total. This compares with FQ1 CMP revenue of $155M.

4:27 PM ET: The Professional Visualization segment, which covers workstation GPUs and other offerings for visual creators, saw revenue grow 40% Q/Q and 156% Y/Y to $519M. That soundly beat a $364M consensus.

Automotive revenue came in at $152M -- down 1% Q/Q, up 37% Y/Y and below a $164M consensus.

4:24 PM ET: Gaming segment revenue rose 11% Q/Q and 85% Y/Y in FQ2 to $3.06B, topping a $2.98B consensus.

Data Center segment revenue rose 16% Q/Q and 35% Y/Y to $2.37B, topping a $2.27B consensus.

4:22 PM ET: Shares are down 1.9% after hours.

4:21 PM ET: Nvidia is guiding for FQ3 revenue of $6.8B, plus or minus 2%. That's above a $6.57B consensus.

4:21 PM ET: Results are out. Revenue of $6.51B beats a $6.33B consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats a $1.02 consensus.

4:15 PM ET: Still waiting for the FQ2 report to hit the wires. If history is any guide, it'll be out in about 5 minutes.

4:11 PM ET: Along with its numbers, any commentary Nvidia shares about the pending ARM deal will be closely watched. In May, Nvidia said it still expects the deal, which is facing a lot of regulatory scrutiny, to close by early 2022.

4:03 PM PT: With gaming GPU demand still outstripping supply and Internet/cloud giants (the proverbial hyperscalers) aggressively buying Nvidia GPUs to support AI-related workloads, it's safe to say that expectations are high for multiple Nvidia businesses.

The consensus for Nvidia's Gaming segment, which covers gaming GPU and game console SoC sales, is for revenue to grow 80% Y/Y to $2.98B.

The consensus for the Data Center segment, which covers server GPUs, DGX servers and Mellanox, is for revenue to grow 30% to $2.27B, in spite of very strong year-ago growth.

3:56 PM ET: Nvidia's report has usually been posted at 4:20 PM ET. The company also typically shares CFO commentary on its website that provides more details about its quarterly performance.

3:53 PM ET: Nvidia's stock is down 1.9% today heading into its report. But it's still up 47% YTD -- gains that leave the company sporting a $481B market cap.

3:51 PM ET: For fiscal Q3, the revenue consensus is at $6.57B (+39%).

3:50 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Nvidia to post July quarter (fiscal Q2) revenue of $6.33B (+64% Y/Y), GAAP EPS of $0.83 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.02.

3:47 PM ET: Hi. I'm live-blogging Nvidia's earnings report and call.