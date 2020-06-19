Can Nvidia Break Out to New Highs?

Nvidia is flirting with a breakout over resistance, with the all-time high just a stone's throw away. Let's look at the stock as it looks to rally.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report was trading well on Friday, up about 2% so far on the day. While the rally isn’t robust by any means, it does have investors looking at a potential breakout.

The stock continues to trade well since reporting earnings about a month ago. Shares broke out to new highs ahead the quarter, and while Nvidia stock did not burst higher on the results, it has consolidated its recent gains over the past month.

Really, this price action is a positive for bulls. A runaway rally can feel good for shareholders at the moment, but it often results in a painful correction - something long-time Nvidia shareholders know all too well.

However, the stock was trading well before the coronavirus hit and has traded well once it was able to find its footing after a harsh decline. With strong growth in a difficult environment, it’s hard not like Nvidia here.

Now, can the charts pave the way to a fresh breakout?

Trading Nvidia Stock

Daily chart of Nvidia stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Some investors may be wondering why Nvidia stock is on watch for a breakout. Simply put, too many technical catalysts are lining up.

Shares continue to put in a series of higher lows via uptrend support (blue line). Nvidia stock also continues to find support at its rising 20-day moving average. This shows that bulls are in control, even though the stock is largely digesting its recent gains.

The stock has been finding resistance between $367 and $372, a $5 range that shares have had difficulty penetrating. Nvidia is rotating over this level on Friday, and if it can close above it, the move could trigger a rally to the current all-time high up at $380.

A move above $380 could cause momentum traders to pile into Nvidia, as they set their eyes on $400. While also serving as a nice, round number, it also comes into play at the 161.8% extension at $399.66.

Lastly, the MACD reading — which measures momentum — is beginning to swing in bulls’ favor, although it has yet to confirm (blue circle at the bottom of the chart).

Of course, it’s always possible that Nvidia fails to hold up over current resistance or take out the current high. Should Nvidia stock break below current uptrend support and the 20-day moving average, investors have to be open to a possible test of the 50-day moving average. Below that puts the $310 to $320 range in play.

For now though, let’s trade with the wind, not against it.