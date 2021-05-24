TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Earnings and Stock Splits: Can Nvidia Hit New Highs?

Nvidia recently announced a stock split and will report earnings later this week. Here's how to trade the stock as shares race higher.
Author:
Publish date:

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report over the years has become known as a growth giant, even if it’s had a somewhat stagnant stock price over the last few quarters.

Up almost 3% on Monday, the stock is continuing what it started on Friday when it popped on news that it would undergo a 4-for-1 stock split.

The stock has been on an impressive winning streak lately, racking up a 14% gain in just four trading sessions. However, even with those gains, Nvidia stock has gained less than 5% from its September high.

Prior to the recent run, shares were actually down about 8% from those highs.

That said, Nvidia continues to outperform Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report, as well as high-growth stocks. The latter has been stuck in a brutal bear market, while Nvidia’s superior financials and larger market cap have kept the stock out of trouble.

Now the question becomes whether Nvidia stock climb to new highs.

Nvidia and AMD are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA or AMD? Learn more now.

Trading Nvidia

Daily chart of Nvidia stock.

Daily chart of Nvidia stock.

In April, Nvidia hosted its GTC Conference when management provided a better-than-expected outlook for the current quarter.

Will that sap some of the post-earnings potential? Maybe. However, that update was enough to send Nvidia to new all-time highs last month, a level the stock is still trading below.

Keep in mind, its original guidance came in well ahead of expectations too so it’s clear that business is humming right along.

Now back above all of its key moving averages, bulls will want that to remain the case after the company reports earnings on Wednesday after the close.

Specifically, they’ll want to see Nvidia stock hold $590 on the downside. To do so will keep the stock above its shorter term measures like the 10-day and 10-week moving averages.

Further, it will also keep Nvidia stock above prior range resistance.

On the upside, let’s see if we can get a run to the current high near $648.50. A move above this level will put the 161.8% extension in play near $668, followed by $700 and the two-times range extension near $717.

Keep in mind, this strong stock has been consolidating for several quarters now. If the market cooperates, we could get a powerful and lasting rally at some point.

In that case, longer term bulls could use the 261.8% extension as their upside target, near $800. If shares were to split today, Nvidia would be trading near $155. In a post-split word, the 261.8% extension would come into play near $200. 

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Tesla

NGM Biopharma Lead
INVESTING

NGM Biopharma Down; Ends Development of Liver-Disease Drug

Virgin Galactic to Launch First Listed Space-Tourism Business
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Rockets Higher on 'Major Milestone' Space Flight

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Initiated Neutral on Materials Costs, Regulation Prospects

Cabot Oil Drops Double Digits Following Earnings Release
INVESTING

Cabot Oil and Cimarex Energy to Merge in $17 Billion Deal

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Stocks Post Solid Gains Led by Tech and Bitcoin Bounces Back

AMC thumb
INVESTING

AMC Shares Higher After Solid UK Box Office Weekend, China Investor Exit

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Shares Leap on Buy-the-Dip 'Double Upgrade' From Bernstein