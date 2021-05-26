Nvidia Q1 Earnings Live Blog

Investors are expecting big things from Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report when it reports fiscal first quarter 2022 results after the close on Wednesday. The semiconductor giant has benefited from strong demand for gaming and cloud computing during the pandemic, as well as usage of its chips by cryptocurrency miners.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.

According to analysts polled by FactSet, Nvidia is expected to report adjusted EPS of $3.29 (up 83% year-over-year) on revenues of $5.40 billion (up 75%) for the fiscal first quarter.

And for the fiscal second quarter ending in July, analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of $3.30 (up 51%) on revenues of $5.47 billion (up 42%).

Starting at 4 p.m. ET, RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, will be previewing and then analyzing Nvidia's earnings report, which is due out at 4:20 p.m. ET. And he'll continue to blog about the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Please refresh your browser for updates, if it does not do so automatically.

4:00 PM ET: Hi. I'll be live-blogging Nvidia's April quarter report (expected around 4:20 ET) and earnings call (scheduled for 5:00).

4:03 PM ET: On average, analysts polled by FactSet expect Nvidia to report April quarter revenue of $5.4B (+75% Y/Y, thanks to both organic growth and the Mellanox acquisition, which closed in April 2020), GAAP EPS of $2.52 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.29.

4:04 PM ET: For the July quarter (Nvidia typically shares revenue guidance within its report), the revenue consensus is at $5.47B (+42%).