Nvidia Trades Higher Amid FTC Investigation of Arm Acquisition

Nvidia's $40 billion Arm deal is reportedly being investigated by the FTC, while several tech companies object to the acquisition.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose Tuesday even as federal regulators reportedly opened an investigation into the computer graphics chip company's $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd., and after several tech giants voiced their opposition to the deal.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company were up 1.2% to $605 on Tuesday.

The Federal Trade Commission has sent information demands to third parties, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Neither the FTC nor Nvidia immediately responded to a request for comment.

The news follows the filing of a complaint last week by several big tech companies asking antitrust officials to intervene in the acquisition.

The consortium includes Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report, among others. At least one of the companies wants the deal "killed."

Arm's technology goes into chips powering billions of devices shipping each year - everything from smartphones to video cameras to hard drives to washing machines.

The group argued the deal would grant Nvidia control over a critical supplier that licenses essential chip technology to companies such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Samsung and Huawei.

Once it acquires Arm, the group said, Nvidia could limit other companies' access to Arm's technology or raise prices. Nvidia said the size of the deal incentivizes the company to work with all potential clients in the tech world.

U.K. regulators announced in January that they were investigating Nvidia's purchase of Arm.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it was investigating whether the merger would “result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services."

Nvidia said in September that it would acquire Arm from the British chip designer's Japanese parent SoftBank for $21.5 billion in stock and $12 billion in cash.

