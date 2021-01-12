Nvidia Debuts New Gaming Laptops, GPUs at CES

The chipmaker announced more than 70 new laptops that will feature its latest hardware, as well as the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for desktops.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report announced it was bringing its latest gaming technologies to a new generation of products at CES on Tuesday -- in particular, to a host of laptop products.

The chipmaker said that more than 70 new laptops will feature its new GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop graphics processing units (GPUs). Starting at $999 and scheduled to start shipping on Jan. 26, the new laptops are “faster than anything on the market today,” boasted Jeff Fisher, the SVP of Nvdia’s GeForce business.

The laptops featuring the lowest-end of the new GPUs, the GeForce RTX 3060, are 30% faster than Sony’s (SNE) - Get Report PlayStation 5 and deliver 90 frames per second on the latest games at 1080p display settings, according to Fisher. In addition, Nvidia has developed a new generation of its Max-Q technologies specifically designed to deliver top performance for thing and light gaming laptops.

A new GeForce Ampere RTX 30 Series Laptop

Nvidia

Nvidia also announced the launch of a new desktop GPU, the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for desktops, that brings its latest gaming architecture, Ampere, to a more affordable price point. The RTX 3060 has a starting price of $329 and will be available starting in late February.

“With most of the installed base underpowered for the latest games, we’re bringing RTX to every gamer with the GeForce RTX 3060,” Fisher said. Introduced two years ago by Nvidia, RTX is the combination of real-time ray tracing and AI-based deep learning super sampling (DLSS) that produces highly-realistic visual images and now powers many of the world’s most popular games, including Fortnite and the top-seller of all time, Minecraft.

In addition to its new hardware, Nvidia announced many more game titles that would now be supporting RTX, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Outriders, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Shares of Nvidia were recently down 1.2% to $538.12 in afternoon trading on Friday but are up 123% over the past year.

Fisher said that the pandemic had led to a surge in gaming in 2020, with online gaming platform Steam seeing its number of concurrent users more than double from 2018, and users watching more than 100 billion hours of gaming content on YouTube in 2020.

In Nvidia’s fiscal third quarter that ended in October, the chipmaker’s Gaming segment, which comprised 48% of overall revenues, increased revenues 37% sequentially and also 37% year-over-year.

As for how gaming demand might shift as the pandemic eases with the distribution of new vaccines later this year, Fisher said that he believed the growth would largely continue.

“More people are gamers [now] -- they’ve experienced it and gotten into it,” Fisher said. “I think that just continues to build afterwards.

