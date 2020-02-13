Nvidia Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Thursday

Among the things to watch for are updates on cloud demand, gaming GPU sales, workstation and automotive sales and commentary on China.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging Nvidia's (NVDA) - Get Report January quarter earnings report after the close on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Among the things to watch for are updates on cloud demand, gaming GPU sales, workstation and automotive sales, margin growth and China commentary.

For the quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting GAAP EPS of $1.34 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $2.96 billion.

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Nvidia's earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. E.T.